New B&Q outlet opens inside Hartlepool's Asda supermarket
Do-it-yourself giant B&Q has returned to Hartlepool with the opening of a concession store inside the town’s Asda supermarket.
As well as greeting customers, the company has also welcomed back Katrina Drane, who was the first person to apply for a job after previously working for the firm at its Tees Bay Retail Park premises for 23 years until 2016.
B&Q regional manager Jamie Bunting said: “We’re delighted to be opening the new B&Q concession store within Asda Hartlepool and to be providing customers with a more convenient way to shop for home improvement products and services.”
“The B&Q concession within Asda Hartlepool will have a great selection of DIY essential items, expert help and advice from our colleagues, as well as digital access to our broader range of products.”
Asda store manager Emma Frostick added: “We are delighted to have been chosen by B&Q as the location for one of their new compact stores. Asda customers will be able to access a range of B&Q’s essential home improvement products and expert advice alongside their regular shop.”