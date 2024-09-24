Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Founded earlier this year by beautician Sara Razzaq, Hartlepool-based Nova Salon has secured a £15,000 Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank, delivered by the Business Enterprise Fund (BEF).

Sara began working as a beautician at age 15, specialising in eyebrow treatments.

She initially worked as a mobile technician alongside her college work and other part time jobs, before going on to work in two of her friends’ salons.

After a decade of working in the industry, Sara decided it was the right time to scale up and start her own business and so set up Nova Salon.

The salon offers a full range of treatments including hair colouring, brow lamination and a full range of bespoke facials.

Growing up in a family that faced financial hardship, and inspired by her mother’s strong work ethic, Sara was determined to defy the odds against her and grow Nova Salon into a successful business that fostered inclusivity in the local community.

As a British-Asian woman, Sara knows how it can be to feel out of place and how salons can be intimidating spaces.

Because of this, Nova Salon has a strong focus on being welcoming so all its clients feel comfortable.

To secure the funding needed to bring her vision to life, Sara was introduced to BEF by the Economic Growth Team at Hartlepool Borough Council, with the Start Up Loan being used to renovate the Church Street salon.

Sara’s focus on inclusivity has been reflected in how she decorated the salon, making it as accessible as possible. The salon’s decoration includes calming colours, accessibility features and the thoughtful placement of furniture.

Since opening, Nova Salon has created six jobs, providing employment to residents in the local area, and is looking to hire an apprentice within the next year.

To further promote inclusivity at the salon, Sara also plans to offer free beauty treatments for clients who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford them.

Sara said: “Growing up, I watched my mum work incredibly hard to support us and this has instilled a strong work ethic in me.

"I am proud of what Nova Salon has achieved already through our hard work.

"We have six talented beauticians on board and are already receiving glowing feedback from the local community.

“The Start Up Loan from BEF was a game-changer for me, allowing me to transform my vision of owning my own salon into reality.”

Claire Constable, associate investment manager at the Business Enterprise Fund said: “As Nova Salon continues to flourish, it stands as a beacon of what can be achieved with a blend of passion, perseverance, and financial support.”

Shaun Fooy, senior network manager for the North East of England at the British Business Bank, said: “Sara has not only created a thriving business, but is also making a difference to the community of Hartlepool.

"She has already contributed to the local economy by creating multiple jobs and has strong business values.”

“Sara’s success is a testament to her strong work ethic and should inspire others to take the leap, starting their own business regardless of their background.”