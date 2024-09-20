Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been lodged to open a new gym at a former commercial unit in an industrial estate.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert 23 Park View Road West into a fitness facility.

Applicant Mr D Pearson has suggested creating a gym at the location would be a “perfect” use of the vacant site and “no wholesale works are required to facilitate the change”.

A planning statement in support of the proposals outlines how it is hoped “many of the workers” within the Park View Industrial Estate would make use of the new gym, which documents claim would be an “asset to the area”.

The former Mr Twisters premises, on Park View Industrial Estate, could be transformed into a gym.

It said: “The applicant bought the property recently with the specific intent to create a gym, lifting a long empty property back into viable use.

“The building, along with many of the properties found within the industrial estate, is at threat of falling into disrepair, having sat empty for an extended period of time.

“The gym has the potential to provide many people with employment, both full and part time.”

It added the site was “last occupied by Acura Campers”, a campervan conversion company, and had previously been home to the play centre Mister Twisters from late 2003 to 2018.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals by the council planning department next month.

To date two objections have been submitted by nearby residents to the proposals, raising concerns around potential noise nuisance coming from the site and the number of gyms already located in Hartlepool.

To comment on the proposals visit the council planning portal online and search reference number H/2024/0197.