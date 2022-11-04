New jobs created as Blackhall firm Findley Roofing expands into the renewable energy market

Findley Roofing, based at Blackhall Industrial Estate, in Blackhall Colliery, has launched a new solar division – offering solar panels and battery systems for customers’ roofs – and taking on six new staff.

With the average household now facing energy bills of £2,500, the firm says renewable energy provides a viable opportunity to reduce costs.

The firm’s sales and marketing manager, Richie Carrigan, said: “The cost of living crisis and rise in energy bills is a huge worry for many people, but with renewable sources, it’s possible to soften the blow.

Findley Roofing managing director Dean Coombe, left, with company director Grant Findley and sales and marketing manager Richie Carrigan.

"Solar panels and batteries give people more control over their energy use and it will be less of a shock when the bill arrives.”

The team at Findley has invested heavily in its new solar division, carrying out research and development for a number of months and training surveyors and fitting teams.

Mr Carrigan added: “Our aim is to install £500,000 worth of solar panels and battery systems over the next six months.

“We’re going to be creating six jobs initially with the solar division, but we want to continue growing this area of the business and envisage that will increase to 10 jobs by next summer.

“By continuing to expand, we can streamline the journey for our customers, from enquiry to completion of any works undertaken.”

As well as the cost benefit, the firm says the solar division also gives customers the chance to reduce their carbon footprint, while improved loft insulation, and solar and battery installation are part of a number of energy-saving initiatives on offer.

Mr Carrigan continued: “The environment is at the forefront of many of the conversations we do at Findley Roofing, and we are committed to helping our customers to be more eco-friendly.

