A building society has confirmed a reopening date for its Hartlepool branch following refurbishment.

The Newcastle Building Society’s York Road premises temporarily closed in September for the refit.

Improvement work includes a new modern design and layout as well as the addition of a dedicated space for use by local community groups and charities.

A pop-up facility which opened nearby at Community Hub Central, formerly Hartlepool’s central library, will close on Tuesday, December 3, before the branch reopens at noon the following day.

Michael Conville, chief customer officer at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Work to refurbish our Hartlepool branch continues to run smoothly and we are excited to now announce a date for the reopening of the branch.

"It’s so important that communities can interact in-person with their financial services provider to have face-to-face conversations about managing their money.

"That’s why we’re investing significantly into our branch network, challenging the accepted way of doing things and ensuring the future of financial services in Hartlepool.

“High streets are always better with branches. So rather than disappearing from communities, we’re modernising our existing premises while also finding new ways to help keep face-to-face financial services in our communities.

"The results of this are that we’re experiencing an increase in customer numbers and growth in our branch savings balances to match.

“The refurbishment of our Hartlepool branch is yet another example of how we’re enhancing our branch facilities by creating engaging, accessible spaces for our customers, while underlining our commitment to high streets across the North East, Cumbria and North Yorkshire.”