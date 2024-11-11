Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of new homes could be built at Hartlepool Marina as part of a larger £120million development.

A planning application has been submitted to Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) by developers Jomast.

If approved, it would pave the way for 389 new houses and apartments on currently vacant land.

It seeks to vary or remove a number of conditions attached to existing planning permission on four sites at Maritime Avenue, Fleet Avenue and Mainsforth Terrace.

Hartlepool Marina as seen from the air.

A planning statement in support of the application says: “The changes will enable the short-term delivery of a long-standing vacant site providing new high-quality homes which are compliant with relevant policies”.

The changes sought relate to the design of the proposed housing and apartment blocks, layout, car parking and other issues.

The planning statement says they reflect changes in housing demand, adding it would “provide clarity on the specific details of the proposed development to come forward”.

Overall, the density of the proposed scheme has been reduced from 612 homes to 389.

Agents for the applicant say this will result in less car parking at the front of the new homes providing better views for residents and keeping more green space.

Proposed apartment blocks at the area referred to as South Marina and Fleet Avenue have been broken down to 12 smaller five-storey blocks “more contemporary by design” compared to six larger blocks previously.

At Mainsforth Terrace 75 apartments and houses are proposed compared to 126 previously with 104 parking spaces opposed to 158.

However, no affordable housing is provided in latest plans as the applicant says there is no requirement to within the existing permission.

The application is linked to plans for a larger mixed 650-home scheme at seven marina locations alongside retail, leisure and medical facilities.

The overall development is intended to provide a mix of housing for sale and rent for families, young professionals, and retired people close to the town centre.

It was confirmed that planning permission approved by Hartlepool Borough Council in 2003 is still in place.

Housebuilder Persimmon Homes has been lined up by Jomast for the new development.