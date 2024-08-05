Work on a transformational £120million waterfront housing development could begin by the end of this year after existing planning permission was confirmed for several locations.

Plans for a mixed 650-home scheme alongside additional retail, leisure and medical facilities across multiple key brownfield sites in Hartlepool were backed by Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) in March.

Proposed locations include land off Maritime Avenue near Hartlepool Railway Station, and land off Slake Terrace, at Hartlepool Marina.

HDC board members were given an update on the progress of the project at their most recent meeting in July.

Brownfield land at the bottom of Maritime Avenue included in the planned 650-home development. Picture via Tees Valley Combined Authority.

They were informed work on the housing and commercial scheme could begin by the end of this year at four of the seven proposed locations.

This comes after the board received confirmation planning permission approved by Hartlepool Borough Council in 2003 remains in place.

Those applications will require a Section 73 amendment to alter existing approval to allow for a mix of housing types.

A full planning application is expected to be required for the three remaining areas.

Cllr Tom Feeney has welcomed the development.

The development would provide a mix of family, young professional, retirement, and affordable housing, both for rent and sale, at locations near the town centre.

HDC chair and Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said: “A major benefit of the development corporation is that we can move quickly in delivering vital regeneration to areas of Hartlepool which have stood neglected for far too long.

“It’s great news that work can start as early as the end of this year and people will soon be able to see this development taking shape – transforming derelict brownfield sites and providing fantastic homes for local people.”

The proposals also include ambitions to develop leisure facilities such as cafés, bars, restaurants, and retail properties.

Cllr Tom Feeney, deputy leader of Hartlepool Borough Council added: “It’s fantastic to see this derelict brownfield land being brought back into use to build much needed homes for Hartlepool people.

“Since our new administration took over the council in May, we are focused on ensuring that we support growth and investment within our borough at every opportunity.”

Bosses at Jomast said they are “working closely” with the HDC and council over the scheme that will “significantly benefit the local community and the town”.

Housebuilder Persimmon Homes has been secured by Jomast as delivery partner.