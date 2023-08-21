The former Best Western hotel, in Victoria Road, closed in 2020 with all staff made redundant after its then owner Shepherd Cox Hotels (Hartlepool) went into administration.

It was then confirmed last year the hotel had been sold to Otway Capital Limited in March for £95,727.27 excluding VAT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month it was revealed Otway Hotels Ltd had applied to Hartlepool Borough Council for a new premises licence for the Grand Hotel in Swainson Street.

Scaffolding around the Grand Hotel as it undergoes a full refurbishment. Picture by FRANK REID

That application is now able to view on the local authority’s website, which provides more details on the future plans for the site.

It states the venue will be operated as a “51 bed hotel with function rooms and restaurant” while examples of entertainment events to be provided at the site include “cabaret, comedy shows and quiz nights”.

The hotel is seeking permission to sell alcohol to the public from 10am until 2am, and 24 hours a day to hotel residents and “bonafide guests only”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application would also give permission to serve late night refreshment, such as hot food, from 11pm until 1.30am each day, and host live and recorded music, exhibit films and dance performances between 10am and 2am.

Documents state they want the premises licence to start from September 2, 2023.

A statement submitted by Otway Hotels Ltd outlines how numerous steps will be taken to ensure the venue complies with licensing objectives.