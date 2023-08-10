It was then confirmed last year the hotel had been sold to Otway Capital in March for around £100,000.

Now a notice has been published by Otway Hotels confirming it has applied to Hartlepool Borough Council for a new premises licence for the building.

Plans have been unveiled for the reopening of The Grand Hotel, in Hartlepool, which closed in 2020.

It is seeking permission to supply alcohol at all times during its opening hours, seven days a week, while late night refreshment, such as hot food, would be offered until 1.30am each day.

Elsewhere the licence would also allow the site to host live and recorded music, exhibit films, dance performances and “activities of a similar description” between 10am and 2am seven days a week.

Any objections to the application must be made in writing and addressed to the council’s principal licensing officer at Hartlepool Civic Centre.

They must be submitted no later than 28 days from the day the licensing notice was first displayed on the doors of the hotel, which was August 4.

Work has visibly been underway on the property over recent weeks ahead of a potential future reopening.

It comes after last year a number of jobs for the Grand Hotel were advertised online including for positions of general manager and bar staff.