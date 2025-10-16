Plans have been approved to carry out improvements ahead of the opening of a new supermarket.

Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department by Iceland Foods to carry out various works at the former Carpetright store at the town’s Tees Bay Retail Park.

They include a replacement widened shopfront with two sets of bi-parting entrance doors, the creation of a plant cage and bin store and alterations to the side and rear of the unit, including the installation of a canopy.

Reports from council planning officers confirmed the applications have been approved, ruling them “acceptable”.

It comes as Iceland Foods bosses confirmed earlier this year that a new Food Warehouse shop is to open at the unit on Monday, November 18, “bringing 20 new jobs to the local community”.

The move will see the closure of the existing Iceland store located at the shopping park, with all staff given the opportunity to move to the new premises.