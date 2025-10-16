Opening date revealed as new Hartlepool Food Warehouse store wins planning permission

By Nic Marko
Published 16th Oct 2025, 17:29 BST
Plans have been approved to carry out improvements ahead of the opening of a new supermarket.

Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department by Iceland Foods to carry out various works at the former Carpetright store at the town’s Tees Bay Retail Park.

They include a replacement widened shopfront with two sets of bi-parting entrance doors, the creation of a plant cage and bin store and alterations to the side and rear of the unit, including the installation of a canopy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reports from council planning officers confirmed the applications have been approved, ruling them “acceptable”.

The former Carpetright store at Teesbay Retail Park, Hartlepool, is to become a Food Warehouse.placeholder image
The former Carpetright store at Teesbay Retail Park, Hartlepool, is to become a Food Warehouse.

It comes as Iceland Foods bosses confirmed earlier this year that a new Food Warehouse shop is to open at the unit on Monday, November 18, “bringing 20 new jobs to the local community”.

The move will see the closure of the existing Iceland store located at the shopping park, with all staff given the opportunity to move to the new premises.

Related topics:ProposalsHartlepool Borough CouncilIceland
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice