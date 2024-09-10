A Hartlepool Port operator is celebrating a new ten-year contract with a global chemical company.

PD Ports has secured the deal to provide logistics and warehousing operations for leading chemical manufacturer Venator at its Greatham facility.

The new deal extends a 20-year working relationship between the two companies at Port of Hartlepool and secures 24 jobs.

Lee Sanderson, PD Ports contract manager for Venator, said: “We have a dedicated team who are delighted to see a new long-term contract signed with Venator.

Some of PD Ports' dedicated Venator contract team.

“Our level of service provision to the company has developed beyond recognition in the last 20 years. We work closely with Venator to understand their needs and to refine our own operations, investing where necessary to make improvements.

“It is due to the hard work of our team that we have been able to improve methods to utilise less space without losing handling capacity or risking safety.”

Venator, which is headquarted in Wynyard, is a leading manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives which are added to many household items and products worldwide, including paints, plastics, clothing and cars.

Its Greatham plant is its highest producing operation in Europe.

PD Ports has a dedicated logistics operation to support every step of the plant’s processes, from the movement of raw material direct from quay to plant, and then collecting the end product and preparing it ready for distribution worldwide.

Under the terms of the new deal PD Ports will refurbish a 100,00sq ft warehouse on the dock at Hartlepool to provide a more streamlined and efficient logistics service, including a 100% increase in dock leveller capacity for loading and unloading.

Trevor Cairns, senior manager for supply chain logistics and procurement at Venator, said: “This is a significant milestone that builds on the strategic partnership between Venator and PD Ports logistics that has existed for over 20 years.

“We look forward to this very exciting time and want to thank all the PD Ports’ logistics team for their on-going support.”

On average, PD Ports receives and distributes 100,000 one tonne pallets of pigment a year for Venator, approximately 2,500 a week.