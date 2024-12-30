Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been lodged for a new industrial building to allow a steel processing company to create jobs by moving to a six-acre site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals have now been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department by the company to construct the new main industrial building to facilitate steel bending, profiling and laser cutting services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new site will enable the installation of additional machinery which was previously not possible due to space constraints at the Middlesbrough site.

Flashback to 2023 and Steel Benders UK's managing director Tania Cooper, second right, shows Cllr Mike Young, the then leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, far right, around the new site with operations director Phil Anderson, second left, and finance manager Ashleigh Glass, far left. Pictures: Tom Banks/Rephrase.

The land “has been unoccupied for some time” and is currently largely derelict following the demolition of most of the previous industrial buildings.

The application states the site, located to the south west side of Brenda Road, was purchased by Steel Benders “some time ago” and the company is currently using the existing buildings for storage.

A supporting statement on behalf of the application notes the development will allow the company to expand and relocate all operations to the new Hartlepool base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “The new units on Brenda Road will be purpose-built for Steel Benders’ operations, providing greater capacity and capability.

Land off Brenda Road, in Hartlepool, which will be the new home for Steel Benders UK. Pic Via Google Maps.

“Relocating to the new site provides an ideal opportunity for continued growth while keeping operations local to the North East.

“With increased operational capacity, Steel Benders will be positioned to enter new markets and expand within existing sectors building on its reputation and securing the future for the business and its employees.”

It adds the “significant investment” is projected to create 15 new jobs in addition to the 27 people currently employed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was previously confirmed work to renovate the derelict brickhouse at the site that runs alongside Brenda Road will see it include office space as well as a base for the only 8x2m fibre laser cutting bed in the north of England.

Managing director Tania Cooper, speaking in November 2023 when the move was first announced, said: “The £2million project, in its entirety, is going to create more jobs and it will be the first time we have had a site that is fit-for-purpose.”

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals in February.