Plans to create new Hartlepool jobs move closer as Steel Benders UK launches bid to build premises
It was announced in November 2023 Steel Benders UK, currently based in Dockside Road, Middlesbrough, was to transform the former Caparo and forge plant site, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, and create at least 15 new posts.
Proposals have now been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department by the company to construct the new main industrial building to facilitate steel bending, profiling and laser cutting services.
The new site will enable the installation of additional machinery which was previously not possible due to space constraints at the Middlesbrough site.
The land “has been unoccupied for some time” and is currently largely derelict following the demolition of most of the previous industrial buildings.
The application states the site, located to the south west side of Brenda Road, was purchased by Steel Benders “some time ago” and the company is currently using the existing buildings for storage.
A supporting statement on behalf of the application notes the development will allow the company to expand and relocate all operations to the new Hartlepool base.
It added: “The new units on Brenda Road will be purpose-built for Steel Benders’ operations, providing greater capacity and capability.
“Relocating to the new site provides an ideal opportunity for continued growth while keeping operations local to the North East.
“With increased operational capacity, Steel Benders will be positioned to enter new markets and expand within existing sectors building on its reputation and securing the future for the business and its employees.”
It adds the “significant investment” is projected to create 15 new jobs in addition to the 27 people currently employed.
It was previously confirmed work to renovate the derelict brickhouse at the site that runs alongside Brenda Road will see it include office space as well as a base for the only 8x2m fibre laser cutting bed in the north of England.
Managing director Tania Cooper, speaking in November 2023 when the move was first announced, said: “The £2million project, in its entirety, is going to create more jobs and it will be the first time we have had a site that is fit-for-purpose.”
A decision is expected to be made on the proposals in February.
