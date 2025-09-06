Plans have been approved to open a new "ultra modern" town centre wine bar.

The application from National Cable Installations sought to transform it into a wine bar with “live and recorded music, serving alcohol, soft drinks, coffee and light snacks”.

The site was most recently used as a barber’s also featuring a ladies’ salon.

10a Tower Street, in Hartlepool, is to be transformed into a new wine bar.

Planning documents noted the proposals will create two full-time and four part-time roles and the bar will be open from 10.30am to midnight.

A report from development corporation planning officers confirmed the application has now been approved, ruling it “acceptable”

It said “the proposed change of use is considered to be an appropriate use for the site” and will not impact on the significance of the Church Street conservation area.

The report added: “Subject to conditions it is considered that there will be no unacceptable impact on amenity nor issues with regard to highways or servicing.”

No new extensions or building works will be required apart from repainting the frontage and installing a “traditional” sign.

A previously submitted licensing application stated the premises will operate as an “ultra modern” wine bar offering “normal bar activities in keeping with much of the culture of Scarborough Street” nearby.

Documents said there will be “a maximum capacity of 100 patrons” at the wine bar at any one time and there will be a culture of “high standards, accountability and proactive management” at the venue.

The first floor of the property operates as an active commercial tattoo studio which will remain in place.