Plans have been lodged for a new coffee and cocktail bar in Hartlepool town centre - complete with an eight-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO) above it.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Development Corporation to transform the vacant premises at 7 and 7A Church Square.

The application, submitted by LJP Developments, proposes an “ambitious and sensitive redevelopment of this prominent former bank” which would see a hybrid coffee and cocktail bar established on the ground floor.

Across the upper two floors, which have been “vacant and in a deteriorating condition for a number of years”, a “modern” eight-bedroomed HMO would be created, each featuring an en-suite.

A planning statement on behalf of the applicant outlines how the regeneration initiative would make a “lasting contribution to the area”.

It said: “The scheme aims to breathe new life into this historic asset by delivering a high-quality mixed-use development that contributes positively to both the local economy and built environment.

“It aims to revitalise a significant heritage property, support the economic recovery and vibrancy of Hartlepool’s town centre, and deliver tangible social benefits.”

The hybrid coffee and cocktail venue has proposed opening hours of 7am-1.30am and would create up to five full-time and three part-time jobs.

The planning statement adds: “By day, it will function as a calm, Scandinavian-inspired coffee bar, appealing to remote workers, freelancers and the local community with quality refreshments and high-speed internet.

“By night, it will transition into a contemporary cocktail bar offering a relaxed, sophisticated setting that adds a new dimension to Hartlepool’s hospitality offering.”

Along with the main ground floor offer, the basement would be transformed into a “bespoke lounge and bar extension”.

Planning documents also note the applicant “is an experienced and well-established property developer with a strong track record of delivering and managing multiple HMO properties across Hartlepool”.

The new town centre living accommodation would benefit from shared kitchen, living and dining space.

Plans add: “Each of the eight bedrooms will feature private en-suite facilities, catering to the growing demand from contractors, students and young professionals for comfortable and well-designed accommodation.”

The “underused” building had remained on the market for “over 12 months prior to purchase” by the applicant and was most recently a beauty salon with offices above.

