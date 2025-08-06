Plans unveiled for new Hartlepool coffee and cocktail bar complete with eight-bed HMO above
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Development Corporation to transform the vacant premises at 7 and 7A Church Square.
The application, submitted by LJP Developments, proposes an “ambitious and sensitive redevelopment of this prominent former bank” which would see a hybrid coffee and cocktail bar established on the ground floor.
Across the upper two floors, which have been “vacant and in a deteriorating condition for a number of years”, a “modern” eight-bedroomed HMO would be created, each featuring an en-suite.
A planning statement on behalf of the applicant outlines how the regeneration initiative would make a “lasting contribution to the area”.
It said: “The scheme aims to breathe new life into this historic asset by delivering a high-quality mixed-use development that contributes positively to both the local economy and built environment.
“It aims to revitalise a significant heritage property, support the economic recovery and vibrancy of Hartlepool’s town centre, and deliver tangible social benefits.”
The hybrid coffee and cocktail venue has proposed opening hours of 7am-1.30am and would create up to five full-time and three part-time jobs.
The planning statement adds: “By day, it will function as a calm, Scandinavian-inspired coffee bar, appealing to remote workers, freelancers and the local community with quality refreshments and high-speed internet.
“By night, it will transition into a contemporary cocktail bar offering a relaxed, sophisticated setting that adds a new dimension to Hartlepool’s hospitality offering.”
Along with the main ground floor offer, the basement would be transformed into a “bespoke lounge and bar extension”.
Planning documents also note the applicant “is an experienced and well-established property developer with a strong track record of delivering and managing multiple HMO properties across Hartlepool”.
The new town centre living accommodation would benefit from shared kitchen, living and dining space.
Plans add: “Each of the eight bedrooms will feature private en-suite facilities, catering to the growing demand from contractors, students and young professionals for comfortable and well-designed accommodation.”
The “underused” building had remained on the market for “over 12 months prior to purchase” by the applicant and was most recently a beauty salon with offices above.
Local public notices can be accessed online via https://publicnoticeportal.uk/ .
