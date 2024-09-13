Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool shoppers expressed their sadness at the closure of Middleton Grange’s indoor market after half a century.

The Market Hall, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, closed its doors to the public for the forseeable future on Friday, September 13, after half a century in business due to structural concerns.

The Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) bought the long-term lease for Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in December 2023 knowing the building had a number of structural issues including the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

Speaking on the day the market closed, Hartlepool resident Anthony Layton said: “I’m devastated. I love the indoor market.”

He added: “I hope that practically everybody in there relocates somewhere nearby within the town so I can still shop with them, but it’s going to be annoying not being able to go and get it all in one place.

"It was a brilliant little one stop location to get everything.”

Another resident said: “The shopping centre is dilapidated never mind the market. The whole place is dying a death.”

He still believes there is hope however, for the future of the market’s stalls.

He said: “There’s loads of empty shops – they can put stalls in there.”

There are currently no plans for the future of the indoor market but the HDC is proposing a regeneration project including the improving of public spaces, installing a new frontage and introducing a range of non-retail stores.

Shops Tattoo Palace, Kosa Hair, Naaz and Kwick Snax which adjoin the market at the top of the York Road ramp are all still open for business.