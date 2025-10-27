Public to have their say on bid to change colour of Hartlepool's yellow taxis

A consultation to consider potential changes to the colour of Hartlepool’s trademark yellow hackney carriage taxis is due to take place.

It comes after a request was made to Hartlepool Borough Council’s licensing department from within the taxi trade to look at its private hire and hackney carriage licensing policy and the rules around the colour of vehicles.

Submitted by Blueline Group bosses, who provide a number of hackney carriage vehicles in the town, it asked the council to review its current position and the impact it has “on the dwindling hackney trade”.

The letter raised concerns over the price of spraying whole vehicles yellow and noted partially wrapped or liveried designs retaining the distinctive colour “could be achieved at a much lower cost”.

It added that “wrapping or spraying vehicles to an acceptable industry standard now costs more than £2,000 – “on top of the vehicle price” – and that a “more practical and cost effective choice” would benefit the trade and public.

At its latest meeting, the council’s licensing committee agreed to launch a consultation on hackney carriage colour requirements in line with recommendations from council officers.

The consultation is expected in January, 2026 and responses would be fed back to the panel for consideration.

Council reports noted Hartlepool’s hackney carriage and private hire working group has already been consulted on the potential change, with three responses objecting to the move.

At last Friday’s meeting, some councillors also voiced concerns about the proposals.

Councillor Sue Little said “when you’re out in the town you see yellow and you know you’re safe” and added a new colour scheme would be a “massive change to a lot of people”.

Councillor Carole Thompson said it would be “quite difficult to distinguish a partially yellow Hartlepool cab to a partially yellow Middlesbrough cab” under the proposed changes.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s current hackney carriage policy states such vehicles “must be professionally painted or wrapped to a non-standard production shade of yellow”.

A consultation held in 2019 around changing the colour saw councillors vote to keep the vehicles yellow in line with the views of the majority of responses.