Taxi drivers and members of the public have spoken out ahead of a licensing committee meeting that could lead to a change in colour of Hartlepool's yellow taxis.

Blueline Group bosses asked Hartlepool Borough Council to look into its private hire and hackney carriage licensing policy and the rules around car colour.

In a letter to the council, Blueline managing director Ian Shank raised concerns about the cost of painting hackney carriages using a “non-standard colour”.

Inam Hussein, who has been a taxi driver since 2012, said: “When we buy a car, if it’s black or white, we can buy it and don’t have to change it – as taxi drivers we do.

Taxi drivers William Hunter and Lahin Ahmed, and members of the public Chris Howell and Ellie Joy have spoken out ahead of a licensing committee meeting that could lead to a change in colour of Hartlepool's yellow taxis.

"Yellow doesn’t stay long either. Every few years it needs redoing.

“The minimum we pay is £400 for the yellow colour.

"When we buy a new car and have to paint it yellow, it’s heartbreaking.”

Yet not all taxi drivers support the proposal.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s licensing committee will consider whether to start a consultation focusing on the borough’s policy and hackney carriage colour requirements at its meeting on Friday, October 24.

Andrew Sutherland, who has been a taxi driver for 20 years, said: “They are a recognisable colour. Anytime you see a yellow car you know it’s a hackney carriage.”

Lahin Ahmed, who has been a taxi driver for 11 years, said: "I don’t think they should change the colour. It’s been there for years and years."

The council’s current hackney carriage policy was recently subject to a formal consultation and republished in July 2025.

It states that all taxis “must be professionally painted or wrapped to a non-standard production shade of yellow.”

According to Mr Shanks, “wrapping or spraying vehicles to an acceptable industry standard now costs over £2,000, on top of the vehicle price”.

The Hartlepool Mail also spoke to members of the public about what they thought of the proposed changes.

Chris Howell, 38, said: “You see yellow cabs all over, ever since I was a kid, and I’m 38 now.

"It’s pointless changing the colours when everyone knows what they are.

"I have always known them to be yellow. Even before me, when my parents were brought up, they were yellow.

"If everyone is happy with it, why change it.”

Ellie Joy, 20, added: “It’s easier if they’re yellow when you’re waiting at home as you know when they’re coming because of their colour.”

Michael Fothergill, 81, agreed: “I don’t use taxis but people associate them with being yellow, like they are in America.”

A similar consultation was also held in 2019, with councillors voting for taxis to remain yellow.