More than 130 homes on Hartwell Park at Upper Warren, in Hartlepool, have been affected by contamination issues.

They are currently on a temporary overland water supply – with pipes in the streets – after they were initially told in November not to use their water for anything other than flushing the toilet.

Despite extensive samples and lab testing, the cause of the contamination is not yet known.

New homes at Hartwell Park are on an over land temporary water supply while the network is replaced following contamination. Picture by FRANK REID

Contractors are now replacing the network to 134 homes by putting in contamination resistant barrier piping.

Angie Williams, 54, says when she and her family moved into their new Bellway home in Wayfarer Meadows in December she was warned the issue could last until the end of March.

She said of the ongoing disruption: “I’ve had enough. It’s horrible to have to live like this.

"If I knew then what I knew now I think I would rather gone into a rental."

Angie Williams outside her Hartwell Park home with the temporary water supply pipes. Picture by FRANK REID

Blackthorn Meadows resident Jack Vickers, 28, added: “It’s farcical for a new estate. I think people are pretty fed up with it now.

"They won’t disclose how long people were susceptible to that water.”

Charlie Thackeray, water network director for Independent Water Networks Ltd (IWNL), said: “All the way through we have been aware of how difficult the situation has been for the residents of Upper Warren.

"We work continuously to alleviate their position as much as we can and have waived all volumetric water charges for both fresh and wastewater for all residents until their new supply is installed.”

In November, IWNL issued homes with a ‘Do not use’ notice.

A week later, it was amended and residents were allowed to bathe, shower and wash clothes and dishes in the water.

In December, the water company installed the temporary water supply.

Residents were told to leave their taps running during very cold nights to prevent the pipes freezing.

Works to replace 1,942 metres of mains are expected to be finished by September with 450 metres completed so far.

Mr Thackeray said they were making steady progress, adding: “I’d like to thank everyone for their patience and to apologise for the inevitable disruption we are causing by having to carry out major groundworks around residents in situ.

"The work will continue through the summer months, supplying on completion a permanent fresh water supply, protected by its special piping.”

IWNL said it is working on an innovative “no-dig” method of replacing households’ service pipe and is keeping residents regularly updated.

Bellway said it has been working closely with IWNL and other stakeholders to investigate and rectify the issue.

It said: “A fresh water supply has already been installed to provide water to all residents. Works are now well underway to return the water main below ground.

“IWNL is leading these works and we look forward to this being completed forthwith and in collaboration with all stakeholders.