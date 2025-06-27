Riccardo Tonelli, Simon McLeod, and Colesia Pryse at Saica Group Hartlepool.

A Hartlepool packaging factory has become the first site in the UK to receive a company award for preventing almost all its waste ending up in landfill.

Saica Pack, on the town’s Oakesway Industrial Estate, facility is the first to receive the Saica Zero to Landfill Certificate, supporting the government’s net-zero ambitions.

The certification recognises sites that consistently divert at least 95% of waste from landfill through reuse, recycling or energy recovery.

At Hartlepool, the certification followed a six-month audit of nearly 4,000 tonnes of waste, confirming a 97% diversion rate.

Jim Malone, of UK Saica Natur, which developed the certification, said: “With evolving waste regulations in the UK, Saica Pack Hartlepool is setting a benchmark for industry best practice.

“At Saica Natur, we support businesses to reduce operational costs, improve efficiencies, and minimize their environmental footprint.

Saica Group is a European leader in sustainable packaging solutions.

Hartlepool’s award is the first time any Saica Pack facility has received the certification across the entire company.