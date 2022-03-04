134-year-old Hartlepool solicitors opens new office on marina as part of expansion

Smith & Graham Solicitors, which was established in 1888, has opened a new office at Tranquility House, on Hartlepool Marina, as part of an expansion.

Its private client departments that specialise in property title law and wills and probate are relocating to the new site following increased demand which and a growth in staff.

Smith & Graham’s is keeping its Church Street with its criminal justice and personal injury and medical negligence departments remaining at that location.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to right: Himat Sidhu, Jameel Bashir, Martin Scarborough, Helen Edmundson, Andrew Blair and Mark Davies of Smith and Graham Solicitors in their new office at Tranquility House. Picture by FRANK REID

Senior partner Martin Scarborough said: “Our lawyers and support staff have worked extremely hard during the pandemic to provide a high quality legal service to all of our clients and, as a result, the firm has come out of the other side even stronger.

"In addition to the growth of our residential conveyancing, we have seen an increased awareness amongst clients about the importance of planning for the future by making Lasting Powers of Attorney, Wills and planning for the potential costs of care."

The expansion comes closely on the heels of their new office on Linthorpe Road, in Middlesbrough, in November.

Mr Scarborough added: “This is an exciting move, bringing those departments into a modern building, which is very much in tune with the forward-thinking ethos that the Partners of the firm have.

“Along with our office in Peterlee, which continues to see a growth in work, we look forward to serving the legal needs of the people of Hartlepool, Teesside and County Durham for many years to come.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.