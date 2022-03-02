Former run-down Hartlepool takeaway turned into shop and flats after major refurbishment

The former Mamma Mia’s takeaway in Church Street has been converted into a commercial unit and two high-quality flats above.

Hartlepool Borough Council bought the premises in 2018 as part of its aim to ensure that run-down properties do not detract from the ongoing regeneration of the area.

The council said it was stripped back and effectively been rebuilt after it was first cleared of debris and rubbish.

Councillor Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, and Councillor Paddy Brown, Chair of the Council’s Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee, outside the refurbished property.

The authority’s leader, Councillor Shane Moore, said: “This building was in an appalling state and the transformation is amazing.”

It is next door to the derelict Grade II-Listed former Shades hotel and nightclub which the council is also working to improve.

Cllr Moore added: “The creation of a commercial unit and high-quality accommodation demonstrates the Council’s commitment to the long-term regeneration of the town centre.”

More than £3 million has been spent to revitalise Church Street by creating a more open, pedestrian-friendly street.

The former Mamma Mia's prior to being refurbished. Picture by FRANK REID

Councillor Paddy Brown, chair of the council’s Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “There are clear signs of how confidence in Church Street is growing, with increased private sector investment in new bars and restaurants.

"This shows the positive impact of work carried out by the Council.”

The former Mamma Mia’s had stood empty for a considerable while before being acquired by the council.

The scheme has been carried out by the council’s in-house Construction Section as part of the Capital Investment Programme.

The local authority has said the refurbished site will not be let as a hot food takeaway as it would be detrimental to the flats which will be let at an affordable rent by the council.Development of the flats received £78,000 in grant funding support from the government's housing accelerator Homes England.

Kirsty Birbeck, provider manager at Homes England, said: “Despite the current challenges affecting the country, supporting new housing remains our number one priority.

"We will continue to do business with partners like Hartlepool Borough Council who are committed to building vital new homes in the Hartlepool area.”

The flats will be advertised on Tees Valley Homefinder at https://portal.teesvalleyhomefinder.org/.

For more information about the commercial unit, contact Philip Timmins on (01429) 523228 or email [email protected]

