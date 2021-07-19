Staff at Hartlepool firm return to their desks as new offices mean they can maintain social distancing
Staff at a Hartlepool business have returned to their desks as the order to work from home is lifted.
Workers at Orangebox Training Solutions have been back in the office for some weeks after taking on more space at the Queens Meadow Business Park to maintain social distancing.
The company moved into spacious new head offices at Tranquillity House on the marina on Friday.
Simon Corbett, Orangebox CEO, said: “We’ve had to strongly follow government guidelines which has been challenging both in the office and out when we’re delivering training because the rules and regulations in relation to education constantly changed.
"In the office we kept taking on more space at The Innovation Centre because of Covid rules where Tranquillity House affords us a nice big space where we are fully compliant and safe due to the social distancing that we can have.”
Orangebox delivers a range of courses to the unemployed and has trained more than 20,000 people since 2016.