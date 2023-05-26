News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Talks held with likes of BBC, ITV and Channel 4 over bringing projects to Hartlepool

"A lot of potential investment" is predicted for Hartlepool off the back of the town's growing creative industries cluster with national broadcast organisations already in talks.
By Nic Marko
Published 26th May 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 16:27 BST
Hartlepool's growing creative industries sector is centred around Church Street.Hartlepool's growing creative industries sector is centred around Church Street.
Hartlepool's growing creative industries sector is centred around Church Street.

The sector was highlighted as a key area for growth at the latest meeting of the Hartlepool Development Corporation Board.

Work will build into developments around Church Street including the new state-of-the-art Northern Film and TV Studios, which hosted its first major production last month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will also incorporate the planned production village nearby which has secured £16.5m in Levelling Up funding from Government to “catalyse” the town’s fledgling screen industries sector.

The meeting heard politicians and local government chiefs have already been holding talks with the likes of BBC, ITV and Channel 4 over potential projects in the town.

Most Popular

Councillor Shane Moore, Hartlepool Borough Council ceremonial mayor and former leader, noted the work will have big benefits which they plan to tell residents more about.

He said: “There is a huge amount of hype and a lot of potential investment that will come off the back of this.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Conservative Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, who chairs the board, said 14 productions were filmed across the Tees Valley over the past year, with more to come.

He said: “While we have the film studios, there is more value to be captured.

“It’s what are the missing pieces of infrastructure that will drive value to what we’ve got, so we’re capturing more of that value here. We want to keep it all here together.”

He added the planned large-scale studio facilities in Sunderland from Fulwell 73 capable of delivering major motion pictures will “compliment” the offer in Hartlepool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Hartlepool pipe mill secures two offshore energy field contracts
Related topics:HartlepoolShane MooreBBCITVChannel 4Ben HouchenWorkGovernment