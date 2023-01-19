It is intended to act as a catalyst to further develop Hartlepool’s fledgling screen industries sector, building on new state-of-the-art Northern Film and TV Studios, in Lynn Street, on the site of the Northern School of Art, and at The BIS start-up business centre, in Whitby Street.

Hartlepool Borough Council, which led the bid, says it aims to transform the urban environment through acquiring, redeveloping and the selective demolition of certain buildings to create a range of new, flexible spaces for post-production, back office and wider support services to screen industries.

Hartlepool Borough Council Leader Cllr Shane Moore, MP Jill Mortimer and the Northern Studios attached to the Northern School of Art.

A new urban park or square is also planned.

The leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Shane Moore, said: “It’s fantastic news that we have been awarded this money, and the decision reflects the quality of the bid we submitted.

“I would like to congratulate everyone who played a part in pulling it together. This scheme has the potential to completely transform this part of the town centre, bringing huge benefits to Hartlepool and its residents as a whole.

"It will enable us to develop a thriving screen industries sector, attract inward investment and create a range of new job opportunities for local people.”

It follows £25 million awarded to the Hartlepool Town Deal which includes plans to redevelop the former Wesley Chapel, re-imagining of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, and improve connectivity between The Waterfront and town centre.

Cllr Moore added: “When you add the development of Highlight, the town’s new multi-million pound leisure centre, to the mix, it is a hugely exciting time for Hartlepool and its residents.”

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer added: “‘This year we submitted a really strong bid for the Conservative Government’s levelling up fund and I am delighted to have supported it down in Parliament.

"The proposed scheme will not only regenerate part of our town it will provide the opportunities we need to bring good jobs.