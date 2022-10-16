Amy Fielding, 17, a student at Hartlepool College of Further Education, has launched Luna Designs after becoming fascinated by both Halloween and gothic arts and crafts.

The business, which she is in the process of moving into the Novus Business Centre, in Peterlee, was launched just a couple of months ago.

But it is already seeing huge demand for its jewellery, digital artwork and unique gifts.

Amy Fielding with some of her Luna Designs products.

With the help of Novus Business Collective, Amy is in the process of putting a marketing strategy to help her build the profile of Luna Designs.

She said: “I never thought things would take off as much as they have.

“This all really started off as a hobby, allowing me to indulge my love of dark arts and crafts, but I’ve seen a huge demand for my products and made the decision to move the business into the centre to give me the professional space I need to grow and allow my creative juices to flow.”

She added: “I am currently in the process of raising the profile of the business and have also been attending a number of regional craft fairs to sell my products.

"They have been great and I have also seen an increased in sales through the website.”

Amy has been working with Leanne Fawcett at Novus Business Collective to develop a marketing strategy which will help Luna Designs tap into a wider and more diverse audience.

Ms Fawcett, who is the co-founder of Novus Business Collective, said: “It’s fantastic to see Amy investing so much passion and commitment into her business.

“She may only be 17 but but has developed a great entrepreneurial acumen and I think that, with the right guidance and support, she could make a real success of Luna Designs.