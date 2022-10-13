Tweddle Farm, in Filipoke Lane, Blackhall Colliery, will be welcoming visitors from Saturday, October 22, to Sunday, October 30.

There will be fairground rides, face painting, puppet shows, garden games, photo opportunities and a guest appearance from one of the Hocus Pocus movie characters.

Tweddle Farm buys all of its pumpkins wholesale from a farmer near Northallerton and has so far bought 4,900 pumpkins for its pumpkin patch.

Tweddle Farm's pumpkin patch in 2021. ROAM Photography.

Phoebe Wayman, events organiser and advertiser at the farm, which is also a popular visitor attraction because of its array of animals, said: “At first we just ordered 300 and I thought ‘what does 300 pumpkins even look like’.

“But when they came I thought ‘ah, that’s what it looks like’.”

Phoebe and her husband Dan Wayman have hand counted all of this year’s pumpkins and will be placing them on their specially created pumpkin patch.

Visitors enjoying themselves at Tweddle Farm's 2021 pumpkin patch.

Over the last few years, pumpkin picking has risen in popularity across the globe and particularly on social media.

Phoebe, who has worked on the farm for around six years, gets a lot of her inspiration from Pinterest.

She said: “I go, ‘I want this to happen and they go, well we’ll make it happen.’ The boys are really creative down there.”

Tweddle Farm was set up in 2004 by husband and wife Peter and Denise Wayman after they moved onto the farm with their two sons, Daniel and Mathew.

Pumpkins ready for Tweddle Farm's pumpkin patch next week.

Since then it has continued to expand, attracting people from all over the region and proved popular during Covid restrictions as an outdoor attraction.

Phoebe also thanked food banks and nearby residents for providing food for the animals while the farm was closed for business during the pandemic.

A standard admission ticket – £8.95p for adults and £7.95p for children and concessions – will give all visitors access to the Halloween event with an extra charge added at the end for any pumpkins taken home.

A £29 family ticket covers two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

Tweddle Farm pumpkin patch October 2022.

Further information is available online at www.tweddlefarm.co.uk/Pumpkin-Picking/ or by ringing (0191) 5863311.

