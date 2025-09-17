Timeline revealed as £33.5m plans to expand Hartlepool's film and TV studios are approved

Transformational £33.5m plans to expand Hartlepool's film and TV studios and create a production village have been approved.

Planning applications have been given the go-ahead for the rundown former Shades bar and nightclub as well as for neighbouring Church Street and Whitby Street buildings and an expansion of the Northern Studios.

Work will see the film and TV studios in Lynn Street undergo a major extension, with larger studios and investment in cutting edge equipment and facilities.

Meanwhile, a surrounding screen industries production village will be developed, which will see nine disused buildings brought back into use to create pre and post production facilities.

A computer-generated image of how the iconic Shades Hotel may look as part of the screen industries production village. Image credit Leonard Design Architects/Hartlepool Borough Council.

Planning agents outlined how the project is anticipated to create 131 jobs and provide “sustainable career pathways”, while the intention is for the development to be “operationally ready by spring 2028”.

The comments came as the applications, submitted by Hartlepool Borough Council, Tees Valley Combined Authority and The Northern School of Art, were unanimously approved by Hartlepool Development Corporation Planning Board.

The £33.5m project is being funded by the UK Government through the Levelling Up Fund and Tees Valley Investment Zone Fund.

Work will involve repairs and renovations to the derelict Grade II-listed Shades building, including partial demolition, restoration of the facade, replacement doors and windows as well as the installation of a lift.

A computer-generated image of how the Northern Studios and production village could look once work is completed. Photo via Hartlepool Borough Council and Tees Valley Combined Authority.

Meanwhile, alterations will take place to 10-14 Church Street to serve as the “managerial hub” for the production village.

The studios themselves are also to be extended with a new concierge courtyard serving as the primary entrance.

Existing studio spaces, which are said do not meet modern industry standards, are to be replaced with two independent purpose-built soundstages, allowing for filming and set constructions on simultaneous productions.

The planning agent added the scheme is “essential for making the Northern Studios fit for purpose to attract more complex productions with larger budgets”.

How the derelict Shades bar currently looks.

Proposals also include converting the ex-The Vault pub site and the upper floors of 21-25 Whitby Street into offices and workshops.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said the development is a “once in a generation opportunity for the town”.

She added: “It is a really exciting opportunity, not just the production village side of it, but all of the knock on effects in terms of the local economy, the hospitality industry, jobs.”

The Northern Studios, which opened in 2022, have already hosted high-profile productions including ITV’s ratings hit I Fought the Law, ITV comedy Transaction and the feature film Jackdaw.

Martin Raby, principal of The Northern School of Art, added: “This is excellent news.

"The Studios upgrade coupled with the creation of the production village, supported by the first-rate work of North East Screen, will mean that many more productions will be attracted to our region.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Not only will this huge investment bring derelict buildings back to life, it will also create high-quality jobs and opportunities for local people in an exciting and growing sector.”

