The hand over will take place at the South Durham Social Club, in Westbourne Road, on Friday, April 26.

It is part of Unite the union’s Support UK Steel campaign which calls on Westminster to provide a “long-term plan” for a strong UK steel industry.

Steelworkers, local politicians, and supporters are due to attend the petition handover in Hartlepool.

Estate agent style signs on Middleton Road, Hartlepool as part of Unite's steel campaign.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The UK government’s lack of support or any long-term plan for steel is putting a sector which can and should have a bright future at risk.

"The public and steelworkers know there is another better way forward.

“In Germany, France and the Netherlands capacity is being retained and jobs protected as the sector transitions to green steel.

"That can happen here too. The demand for steel is expected to increase ten-fold over the coming years and the UK is perfectly placed to become a global leader in its production – if the right choices are made.”

Labour has pledged to invest £3bn in the industry if it wins the next general election.

Hartlepool resident and ex-steel worker John Hart said: “I served my time at British Steel and enjoyed the benefits of a decent apprenticeship.

"It’s only fair that our young people should enjoy the same opportunity – it’s about time that we start campaigning for future generations and investment in UK Steel.”