The hand over took place at the South Durham Social Club, in Westbourne Road, on Friday evening.

It is part of Unite the union’s Support UK Steel campaign to call on Westminster to provide a “long-term plan” for a strong UK steel industry.

Steelworkers, local politicians, and supporters attended the handover when the petition was accepted by Hartlepool’s Labour parliamentary candidate Jonathan Brash and party colleagues.

The Support UK Steel event at the South Durham Social Club in Hartlepool on April 26.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The UK government’s lack of support or any long-term plan for steel is putting a sector which can and should have a bright future at risk.

"The public and steelworkers know there is another better way forward.

“In Germany, France and the Netherlands capacity is being retained and jobs protected as the sector transitions to green steel.