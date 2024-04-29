Unite 30,000 strong Support UK Steel petition handed to Hartlepool politicians
and live on Freeview channel 276
The hand over took place at the South Durham Social Club, in Westbourne Road, on Friday evening.
It is part of Unite the union’s Support UK Steel campaign to call on Westminster to provide a “long-term plan” for a strong UK steel industry.
Steelworkers, local politicians, and supporters attended the handover when the petition was accepted by Hartlepool’s Labour parliamentary candidate Jonathan Brash and party colleagues.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The UK government’s lack of support or any long-term plan for steel is putting a sector which can and should have a bright future at risk.
"The public and steelworkers know there is another better way forward.
“In Germany, France and the Netherlands capacity is being retained and jobs protected as the sector transitions to green steel.
"That can happen here too.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.