Unite chemical workers at Venator in Hartlepool set to strike in pay dispute with bosses
Chemical workers in Hartlepool are due to stage the first of a series of walkouts on Thursday in a dispute with bosses over pay.
Members of the union Unite employed at Venator Materials, in Greatham, voted to take action after rejecting a 5% pay increase offer.
They say it is a real terms pay cut being way below the level of inflation.
The company produces pigments and additives from its Greatham Works on the edge of Hartlepool.
Most Popular
-
1
Here are 16 of your favourite hairdressers and salons in Hartlepool
-
2
13 Hartlepool shops, pubs and business premises listed as up for sale
-
3
Busy start as Hartlepool tip reopens to residents: How you can book a place
-
4
New Hartlepool firm is planning jobs, investment and growth - and experts are describing it as a 'quality business'
-
5
Buyers of Hartlepool's Grand Hotel revealed as jobs for new staff advertised
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Venator is a wealthy company which is prepared to pay its chief executive a telephone number salary but believes it is somehow acceptable to inflict a real terms pay cut on its workers."
The union says Venator president and chief executive officer Simon Turner’s pay more than doubled last year to over £8.5 million.
Workers are due to take 10 days of strike action between September 1 and 29, and will initially involve the night shift.
It is set to cause disruption, shortages and delays across the company’s supply chain.
Read More
Venator says it is also exposed to the effects of rising business costs and worsening economic climate.
A spokesman said: “Alongside paying a discretionary bonus to our employees earlier this year, we have made a fair pay offer, an offer which has been accepted at one of our other local sites represented by the same union, and we stand by this offer.
“We are disappointed that discussions have led to a decision to strike, and our current focus is to ensure the wellbeing of our people and the safe stewardship of our assets through any periods of strike action.”