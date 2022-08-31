Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the union Unite employed at Venator Materials, in Greatham, voted to take action after rejecting a 5% pay increase offer.

They say it is a real terms pay cut being way below the level of inflation.

The company produces pigments and additives from its Greatham Works on the edge of Hartlepool.

Venator chemical plant at Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Venator is a wealthy company which is prepared to pay its chief executive a telephone number salary but believes it is somehow acceptable to inflict a real terms pay cut on its workers."

The union says Venator president and chief executive officer Simon Turner’s pay more than doubled last year to over £8.5 million.

Workers are due to take 10 days of strike action between September 1 and 29, and will initially involve the night shift.

It is set to cause disruption, shortages and delays across the company’s supply chain.

Venator says it is also exposed to the effects of rising business costs and worsening economic climate.

A spokesman said: “Alongside paying a discretionary bonus to our employees earlier this year, we have made a fair pay offer, an offer which has been accepted at one of our other local sites represented by the same union, and we stand by this offer.