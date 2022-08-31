Global renewable energy business Statkraft unveils plans for 'pioneering' development on outskirts of Hartlepool
Plans for a new development near Hart village in Hartlepool have been proposed by a global renewable energy company.
Statkraft, which is Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy, hopes to build on land on the outskirts of Hartlepool, next to the A179.
The proposed development will not generate power but would play a leading role in making the country’s electricity grid stable and more environmentally friendly, says the company.
Buildings, around the same height as a house, would contain equipment that replaces traditional spinning wheels of a fossil fuel power station with an environmentally friendly alternative.
Statkraft says it will allow more renewable power to be used in homes, reduce emissions equivalent to taking 100,000 cars off the road a year, and keep the cost of electricity bills down.
It says it needs to be built near an existing electricity substation so it makes the biggest impact to the electricity network.
Statkraft spoke to people in Hart Village about the project at a recent public exhibition and says it is making changes to address residents’ concerns including around visibility.
The proposed site is around 1km from the village.
Senior project manager Lucy Kent said: “We’ll also take measures to minimise the impact on local residents, such as avoiding deliveries to site at busy times.
"Additionally, we have to operate within strict noise limits and will be taking significant steps to reduce noise. So people living in houses near the site won’t be disturbed when it’s up and running.”
Subject to planning permission, Statkraft adds it will establish a fund, worth at least £600,000 to Hart residents, for the lifetime of the project.