Utilita offers free community meeting space in the heart of Hartlepool

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Hartlepool energy hub is inviting community groups to use its meeting room facilities for free.

The Utilita Energy Hub at Jubilee House, in York Road, encourages local groups and charities to make use of its free-to-book community room.

The hub recently joined forces with Middlesbrough Football Club Foundation to offer visitors free health checks in the room and is keen to encourage others to make use of the facilities including complimentary WiFi and refreshments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hub supervisor Kristine Gorman said: “Our community room provides local groups and charities with a free and safe space for them to hold their meetings or community events.

Community groups in Hartlepool can save energy by using the room at Utilita in York Road.Community groups in Hartlepool can save energy by using the room at Utilita in York Road.
Community groups in Hartlepool can save energy by using the room at Utilita in York Road.

“Whether you’re running an arts and craft class, a book club, or gathering for a community event, please do get in touch to find out more about the hub’s meeting room facilities.”

This month, the hub is also holding a raffle in aid of Alice House Hospice with a stainless steel jug blender up for grabs.

Contact (01429) 800717 for further information.

More news: Official launch of 750 year-old charity's new name

Related topics:Hartlepool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice