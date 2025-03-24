Utilita offers free community meeting space in the heart of Hartlepool
The Utilita Energy Hub at Jubilee House, in York Road, encourages local groups and charities to make use of its free-to-book community room.
The hub recently joined forces with Middlesbrough Football Club Foundation to offer visitors free health checks in the room and is keen to encourage others to make use of the facilities including complimentary WiFi and refreshments.
Hub supervisor Kristine Gorman said: “Our community room provides local groups and charities with a free and safe space for them to hold their meetings or community events.
“Whether you’re running an arts and craft class, a book club, or gathering for a community event, please do get in touch to find out more about the hub’s meeting room facilities.”
This month, the hub is also holding a raffle in aid of Alice House Hospice with a stainless steel jug blender up for grabs.
Contact (01429) 800717 for further information.
