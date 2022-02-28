Hartlepool residents asked to have their say on Church Street revival project

A public consultation on Hartlepool Borough Council’s Church Street Revival project is underway now.

People are being encouraged to take part in a short questionnaire to say what they think of the completed improvements, with ongoing plans to restore buildings.

The Church Street Revival is a Townscape Heritage Scheme in partnership between the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the borough council.

Church Street was given new paving, seating and road surfaces as part of the improvement works.

It has three main elements including improvements to the street paving which has been completed.

The others which are ongoing are the provision of grants to buildings for repairs and restoration of their historic features, and a programme of activities to raise awareness about the history of Church Street.

The new questionnaire can be completed at the council’s Your Say Our Future website which states: “This questionnaire is focused on the improvements made to the street in 2019 and the forthcoming plans to restore buildings on Church Street with grants.”

It asks when people last visited the area, if they are aware of the revival project, what they think of work that has been done and are asked to rate the current appearance of buildings in the street.

Church Square, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Church Street and Church Square underwent £3.4million of road and street works.

Church Street was given new block paved footpaths and roads to create a more open, pedestrian-friendly environment, while Church Square was also given new paving, planting and a large oval event space with trees and raised seating outside Hartlepool Art Gallery.

A Historic Mapping Project has also been completed and involved members of the public working with an illustrator to draw new maps highlighting Church Street’s current landmarks, public spaces, meeting places and buildings of interest.

A buildings grant scheme to help Church Street business or property owners carry out improvements to their premises was extended last year until November of this year. It was due to the impact of Covid-19, and staffing issues.

The grants offer 75% of the cost of works to make buildings structurally sound, watertight, and to repair and restore traditional details.

To find out about applying for one of the grants, contact Emma Ackroyd, heritage and townscape project officer, on (01429) 523495.

