Proposals were previously narrowly approved by Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee in 2019 to convert the Lonsdale Day Nursery site at 22 Grange Road.

This was despite three objections being submitted to the plans, primarily raising concerns over issues such as parking and potential noise nuisance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That permission, however, has now expired without work taking place.

Hartlepool's Lonsdale Nursery could be transformed into flats.

So proposals have been resubmitted from Susan Cawthorne at the nursery in a bid to allow the development to now be carried out.

If approved, it would pave the way for the building to be turned into two two-bedroomed flats, one three-bed and one single-bed flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement from John Taylor Architects in support of the application states the development would have no negative impact on the area and numerous benefits.

It said: “The scheme would aid in alleviating vehicular traffic problems within the area.

“There is an established residential use for the dwelling and the development is within a residential area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal will enhance the vitality and viability of the town centre.”

Plans note the current site has been in operation for around 10 years and is part of a chain of four nurseries, with the main facility located nearby at 130 Grange Road.

The sites provide nursery and out of school club care for children up to 11 years old.

The property had previously been a doctor’s surgery before being converted for its current use around 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals by the council planning department in March.