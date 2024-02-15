Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The future of the project to transform the derelict building into a boutique hotel was initially thrown in doubt when flames ripped through an annexe in November causing significant damage.

But it was later confirmed that the main building remained structurally sound and largely unscathed.

Work has continued with recent visible progress and project bosses say they are “extremely positive” about the scheme.

Wesley Chapel, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

It is estimated the suspected arson attack on November 7 has set the project back by between three to six months.

Darren Hankey, Chair of the Hartlepool Town Deal Board leading the restoration, said: “The redevelopment continues to progress, initial phase of internal demolition and installation of steel roof trusses has been completed and internal stonework cleaning continues.

"Work continues to focus on the erection of the roof and floor structures.

“Work continues with structural engineers and architects on the annexe structure while work continues apace on the main chapel building.

Flames leap from the roof of the former Wesley Chapel last November. Picture by FRANK REID

"At this stage any delays are unconfirmed but a likely estimate would be three to six months at this stage.”

Mr Hankey added: “The Hartlepool Town Deal Board, Hartlepool Council and Jomast remain extremely positive about this project and the significant benefits that it will bring to Hartlepool as the redevelopment continues despite the isolated fire, and a ministerial visit on 8th February saw first-hand the construction work continuing.”

Jacob Young, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, joined town MP Jill Mortimer and council officers on a walking tour of the on-going “levelling up” programmes.

More than £60million in government grants have been awarded to Hartlepool in recent years.

A new roof is being put on the Wesley Chapel. Picture by FRANK REID

The visit took in Hartlepool’s production village in the Lynn Street/Whitby Street area, which is being developed after the council was awarded £16.5million from the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

The group then visited projects being carried out using £25million awarded to Hartlepool under the government’s Town Deal including the Wesley Chapel and a planned “reimagining” of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.