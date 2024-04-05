Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

X-energy and UK deployment partner Cavendish Nuclear are planning to develop a 12-reactor plant using new technology next to the existing EDF nuclear power station on Brenda Road by the early 2030s.

Those plans have been strengthened by a £3.34m award from the Government’s Future Nuclear Enabling Fund (FNEF).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The amount will be matched by X-energy, the international nuclear reactor and fuel design organisation, for a total programme of £6.68m centred on further plans to develop Advanced Modular Reactors (AMRs) in the UK.

A map showing the intended location for a new modular nuclear reactor plant in Hartlepool.

Carol Tansley, X-energy’s UK market leader and Vice President of Projects, said: “We are delighted to receive this FNEF award from the Government.

"It reflects the readiness of our advanced technology to contribute to the UK’s energy needs in the next wave of new nuclear.

“Building on X-energy’s initial deployment with Dow on the US Gulf Coast, we can create both jobs and long-term energy security in the UK with clean, reliable advanced nuclear power.”

The existing EDF Hartlepool Power Station is due to reach the end of its lifespan in 2026. Picture by FRANK REID

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer welcomed the news saying: "I am absolutely delighted to see the pathway for AMR’s in the UK starting to unfold.

"This is a tangible step towards securing our new AMR in Hartlepool, to replace the current nuclear reactor which is nearing the end of its extended lifespan.

"This result follows months of hard work alongside X-energy and Cavendish Nuclear, lobbying within Westminster and ongoing conversations with the Minister for Nuclear.”

Mrs Mortimer said the funding showed the Government’s commitment to new nuclear in Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are another step closer to delivering on the positive change which was promised for Hartlepool," she said.

Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Hartlepool Jonathan Brash also said X-energy’s plans have his full backing.

He said: “I’m working to put our town at the very heart of this new industrial revolution over the next decade that will secure growth, jobs and prosperity.”