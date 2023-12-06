A nuclear energy company is proposing to develop a multi-billion pound plant in Hartlepool in trailblazing net zero acceleration plans.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

X-energy UK wants to develop a 12-reactor plant next to the existing EDF Nuclear Power Station to be ready by the early 2030s.

It would use X-Energy’s small modular Xe-100 reactors to produce high-temperature “clean steam” (565°c) that can be used to replace fossil-fuel-generated heat in process industries like chemicals, or to produce hydrogen or clean jet fuels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a new report from nuclear heat applications specialist Equilibrion, X-Energy chiefs set out how they intend to deliver up to 10 four-reactor power plants across the UK, starting with a multi-billion-pound investment in Hartlepool.

Land around the existing Hartlepool Power Station has been designated for nuclear new build since 2008. Picture by FRANK REID

They say the site is a “natural choice” due to its location within the Teesside industrial cluster, existing nuclear history and skilled workforce.

Carol Tansley, vice president of x-Engery’s UK new build projects, said: “This is a huge opportunity for Teesside and the country as a whole.

“There is a skilled nuclear workforce already in place at Hartlepool Power Station which would be reaching the end of its life just as our project entered development and construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can provide high quality local jobs and a low carbon future for the area’s industrial base, and then use that experience to benefit similar regions across the UK. "

A map showing the proposed location for the new nuclear plant at Hartlepool next to the existing EDF Power Station.

Hartlepool Power Station, which began operating in 1983, is due to retire in 2026 after being granted multiple extensions.

Town MP Jill Mortimer offered her “complete support” for any investment into Hartlepool’s nuclear industry.

She said: “Home-grown, British Nuclear energy can power our homes and businesses with low-carbon electricity to meet the Government’s net-zero targets by 2050, and Teesside is a fitting hub of this innovative energy infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the report highlights, the region’s industry has a high demand for high temperature heat and steam.

"We have a unique site opportunity in Hartlepool where we have nuclear designated land beside an industrial cluster, which has led to me lobbying the Government for an Advanced Modular Reactor on the existing Nuclear Power Station’s site.

“I will continue to push on this issue, to speak for the local people employed in the nuclear industry and for those using our reliable British nuclear energy to power their homes.”

Councillor Mike Young, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, added: "I have personally attended stakeholder briefings by X-energy over the last year or so and I understand the benefits that this technology could have on our nuclear power industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hartlepool has a high-skilled talent pool of local people equipped with the skills, knowledge and experience to meet future developments in the nuclear industry and would welcome any company selected by the Government to bring investment into Hartlepool’s nuclear power industry.’’

The report states Teesside is one of the UK’s six highest polluting industrial clusters, but is also a strong advocate of decarbonisation, with a target of being the first net zero cluster by 2040.

Dr Philip Rogers, director at Equilibrion, said: “The opportunities on Teesside are clear, and with another five large industrial clusters around England and Wales, the potential national socio-economic benefits are huge, enabling long-term, economy-wide decarbonisation of transport and industry.”