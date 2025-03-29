Josh Newton of Refresh Sober Parties in The Golden Lion, Hartlepool, where a launch event is to be held on April 26. Picture by FRANK REID

A young Hartlepool entrepreneur has launched a new business for the growing number of people who want a good night out but without the hangover.

Josh Newton, 28, has started new venture Refresh Sober Parties – putting on alcohol-free events in venues across the North East.

He aims to create the same party atmosphere of a great day or night out – but without booze – serving up “mocktails” and musical entertainment.

It comes as younger people, particularly so-called Gen Z, are turning their backs on drunken nights out compared to previous generations.

Larger sober party events like at Guisborough Hall will feature live musicians.

Josh, who has served up traditional cocktails with his Tipsy mobile bar, said: “I saw how nice it was waking up on Sunday morning knowing everybody else was hung over and I wasn’t.

"I noticed that there’s been a bit of a change. I had a lot more people asking for mocktails even when they weren’t driving.

"With the whole culture of alcohol lately, I think people have started to become more aware of the damage it can do.”

Josh is working with venues across the region to put on events combining socialising, networking and entertainment.

A launch event is due to take place at The Golden Lion, on Dunston Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, April 26.

"It’s a good way for people to find out what it’s all about,” said Josh.

Others confirmed are an afternoon social event at Revolution in Newcastle on Sunday, June 1, and also a sunset garden party with live music at Guisborough Hall, on Saturday, June 28.

Josh added: "I’m trying to get some really cool venues. I’m hoping to do more in nightclubs and bars across the North East.”

He works closely with each venue to create the menu while providing the guests and entertainment.

Tickets for each event are on sale now and Josh has seen interest from a mix of age rages.

He said: “It’s about socialising but not needing alcohol to feel more confident and approachable.

"Lots of people feel as though they need alcohol to get ready for a night out. I was the same.

"People want to be the life and soul of the party but don’t want alcohol to be that."

For tickets and to find out more visit refreshsoberparties.co.uk