19 pictures of Hartlepool Cancer Research UK Race For Life 2024

By Mark Payne
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 16:10 BST
Hartlepool Race For Life proved an emotional and uplifting occasion as around 500 people came together to raise thousands for Cancer Research UK.

Friends and families put on their running shoes on Sunday morning for 5k and 10k runs along the seafront at Seaton Carew.

The Mail’s photographic editor Frank Reid was there to record people’s triumph.

Scroll relive the event and see if he captured your photo.

There was a sea of pink at Seaton Carew for Race For Life.

1. MixCollage-23-Jun-2024-04-05-PM-1722.jpg

There was a sea of pink at Seaton Carew for Race For Life.Photo: Mail

Two runners in Hartlepool's 5k Race For Life at Seaton Carew.

2. Well done ladies

Two runners in Hartlepool's 5k Race For Life at Seaton Carew.Photo: Frank Reid

Event host Lauren Thompson encourages a runner at Hartlepool Race For Life.

3. Over the line

Event host Lauren Thompson encourages a runner at Hartlepool Race For Life.Photo: Frank Reid

A runner rings the bell on finishing Hartlepool Race For Life 2024.

4. Ringing the bell

A runner rings the bell on finishing Hartlepool Race For Life 2024.Photo: Frank Reid

