Hundreds line up for Cancer Research UK's Race For Life Hartlepool
About 500 people from across Hartlepool, the North East and even further afield, converged on the seafront on Sunday morning for the town’s Cancer Research UK Race For Life.
Many sporting the charity’s trademark pink were running for loved ones who have been taken by or are currently battling cancer.
They ranged from toddlers to pensioners and everything in between and together are on course to have raised £47,900 for life-saving research.
Among them was a large group of friends and colleagues from education training provider Learning Curve Group who were running in honour of their friend Louse Swinbank who is currently fighting breast cancer.
Her mum Gwen Swinbank, who took part alongside Louise’s sister Alice, said: “You never want to be in a position where you are doing something like this but there is a sense of belonging.”
Leah Liston, 30, from Hartlepool, added: “It’s the first time we have entered as a group together. It’s a good atmosphere. 5k is quite a long run but people can still enjoy the fun day.”
Together the group expect to have raised more than £3,000.
Also running was James Walker who travelled from London to take part with his girlfriend Michelle Bainbridge, from Stockton, and mum Carol Walker, who now lives in Hartlepool.
James said: “We’re running for Michelle’s mum Carol and my cousin Lizzie who unfortunately is ill at the moment.
"It was important for us to be here today to raise some money for a good cause and to socialise and hear about other individuals’ experiences.”
The emotional and uplifting event, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, consisted of a 5k and 10k run along Coronation Drive.
Participants could run, jog or walk the route.
Event host Lauren Thompson, from Cancer Research UK, told the crowd: “Whether you are running or watching you’re all making such a difference.”
She added: “Every race no matter what town we are in is so important and Hartlepool is no different.
"It has been great to see the range of faces we got here from tiny babies to lovely older generations as well as some dogs too.”
