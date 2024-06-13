Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prestigious estate on the outskirts of Hartlepool is set to get a new neighbourhood shopping area.

Developer Wynyard Park has secured planning permission for a street of nine retail units at Hanzard Drive in the heart of the Wynyard Park estate.

The parade will provide convenient community shopping and services to residents on the exclusive estate, which is already home to more than 1,000 houses.

The new retail development – named Roseberry Place - will also incorporate substantial car parking and amenities and will be built with the same design-led approach and attention to detail which characterises the rest of the Wynyard Estate.

A computer generated image of how part of the shopping parade will look.

It is expected that more than 30 jobs will be created once the units have been occupied in addition to 35 jobs during the construction phase.

Chris Musgrave, chief executive of Wynyard Park Limited, said: “We’re delighted to have secured planning permission and look forward to starting construction on this exciting development.

“Householders on the Wynyard Estate already benefit from wide open spaces, extensive woodland and a design-led ethos which makes the place really feel like home.

“The addition of these new retail spaces will mean they can pop to the shops at their convenience and enjoy a range of different stores right on their doorstep.

A computer-generated image of the Roseberry Park retail development at Wynyard Park.

“It is a further example of how we are working to create a truly sustainable community at Wynyard Park.”

Full-service property firm Bradley Hall has been appointed to market the letting of the units to occupiers.

The firm, which has an office in Wynyard as well as eight other offices across the north, has been working closely with the team at Wynyard Park since the initial stages of planning.

Joseph I’Anson, director of Bradley Hall Tees Valley, said: “It will be a fantastic boost for residents to have quick and easy access to a range of shops and leisure facilities.

“Bradley Hall has worked alongside Wynyard Park for some time and it is a real pleasure to be able to continue our partnership with the development of Roseberry Place retail park.”