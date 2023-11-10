Hartlepool is being transformed by a host of multi-million-pound development projects.
1. Maritime Avenue
The newly-formed Hartlepool Development Corporation is take over much of the planning powers for Hartlepool town centre and the surrounding area. Here is one image of how it imagines Maritime Avenue could look in the future. Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Church Street
HDC's work is aimed at complementing planned improvements after Hartlepool Borough Council was awarded £16.5m of Levelling Up money to regenerate Church Street by supporting the new Northern Film and TV Studios. Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Cafe culture
An artist's impression of how Hartlepool's Church Street could look as part of transformation plans announced in 2014. Photo: submitted
4. 'City centre living'
Advanced RS Developments has received planning permission for a “£25million city centre living scheme delivering 98 stylish apartments and six retail units”. Photo: Other 3rd Party