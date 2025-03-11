From Disney to the World Championships: Hartlepool's Keith Hutchinson is going for gold

Top-class athlete Keith Hutchinson is heading back to Florida, only this time he is happy to trade Mickey Mouse for medals.

Instead of heading back to Disney World for a family holiday, Hutchinson is returning to the USA with only one thing on his mind – the World Masters Athletics Championships.

Hutchinson, now 45, is sponsored and supported by local charity The PFC Trust. He travels to Gainesville on March 21. Heats begin on March 23.

And the bricklayer turned speed coach has shrugged off an injury before Christmas to warm up for the world challenge in style. He won the 800m at Lee Valley in North London before qualifying for the 800m final at the Senior Men’s Scottish Championship at the Emirates in Glasgow last weekend.

Hutchinson said: “The injury dented me a little but prior to that I was flying and things are coming together nicely at the right time.

“This will be my second appearance at the World Masters and I came third in the last final. I was delighted with that. I have learned a lot from that, I am more confident.

“The good thing about this event is that I am going to be going to America in the Vet-45 category, so I will be the baby of the group. But it is still the best athletes on the planet all meeting up in one place.

“And this time there will be a lot more Americans in it because they are on their own track. They will be expecting big things and we are flying ten hours, so it will be tough.

“I am quietly confident. It’s nice to be going back to Florida, where I went to Disney World with my family, but this time it will be different.”

Hutchinson will be heading into the event in a different frame of mind too.

He is extremely grateful to the PFC Trust’s founder Frances Connolly for providing support that enables him to travel to the big stages.

Hutchinson said: “I have the big flag with The PFC Trust that will be coming away with us. If I did win, I’d love to put the flag over me because I’m so thankful.

“Frances and her charity do amazing things. They give up their time and effort to help others and I genuinely mean it when I say I appreciate all the help.”

The growth of his speed and agility company, The Extra Yard, also helps to keep his body in shape rather than the regular day job he used to have as a bricklayer that involved heavy lifting.

The Extra Yard, which uses different types of training methods, helps athletes of all ages in Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Darlington and Durham.

Hutchinson’s fellow Extra Yard coach Paul Hewitson will be heading to the USA with him.

And Hutchinson said: “I have gone from laying bricks to having the time through the day to focus on my own training.

“We have four-year-olds up to 65-year-olds that we work with. I am still an active athlete, with loads of experience, and one day I’ll be competing at British Championships and the next I am coaching a 13-year-old trying to get faster for football.

“This all started a few years ago. After losing my dad to leukaemia, I wanted to complete the Great North Run. I ended up with a GB vest and now I am heading to Orlando.” And he would love to return with a medal.

*Check out www.thepfctrust.org for further details.