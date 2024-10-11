Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sold-out Alice House Party, which takes place on Friday, November 15, at the luxurious Wynyard Hall, has become one of the fastest selling events ever organised by the Hartlepool hospice.

The evening, which includes reception drinks, three-course dinner, raffle, auction and entertainment is co-organised by Simon Corbett, who is the hospice’s volunteer business ambassador and chief executive of Orangebox Training Solutions, based on Hartlepool Marina.

Simon has been involved with Alice House for nearly a decade and has supported in a number of different ways.

Earlier this year, he accepted the position of business ambassador as part of his commitment to helping to sustain local Hospice care.

A sell-out Alice House Party in 2023.

Simon helps to organise the event, sell tables and obtain resources, as well as being host and compere on the night.

It’s the fourth anniversary of the hospice’s glittering fundraiser, with the 2023 event raising in excess of £16,000.

These funds provide vital care services for hospice patients and their family members.

Greg Hildreth, a senior manager at the hospice, said: “It is exciting to see how this has grown and sold out.

"We’re working hard to ensure that it is also the best night we have had at Wynyard so that our guests have a fantastic time raising money for a very important cause.

“I would also like to send a huge message of thanks to Simon for all of his support with this event and the many other Hospice projects to which he donates his time.

"He has played a vital role in the event’s development and we’re very much looking forward to a successful and memorable night.”

Simon added “Since being introduced to the work of the hospice a few years ago, I have made it my mission to help as much as I can.

"The fundraising we do is addictive and I love to see the support for Alice House grow and to play my part in helping with this.

"Thanks to everyone who has booked their tables, we guarantee you a night to remember, which most importantly will make a huge difference to our community and those in need of hospice care.”

There are still opportunities to sponsor this event and the Hospice would appreciate good quality prizes needed for the raffle and auction. If you can help, please contact Greg on [email protected] All support will be acknowledged on the night.