Happy 90th birthday to Hartlepool Alice House Hospice legend Lorna Jones

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lorna Jones, the vice chair of trustees for Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice, has been thrown a surprise 90th birthday party in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a chance for staff and volunteers to show their appreciation for more than 40 years of service to the charity that her mother founded in the 1980s.

Alice House Hospice was the brainchild of Lorna’s mum, Alice Bendle, who had the vision of a haven for the terminally ill and their families after she had a near-death experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorna said: “With mum’s vision, we set out to provide a place where people who were dying could find comfort with proper professional care, good medical help and tasty food prepared to the patient’s wishes.

Lorna Jones with Alice House Hospice Co-Chief Executive, Nicola Haggan

"She wanted to treat both the patient and the family in a place where everyone would feel at home and cared for. Mum’s greatest legacy is this Hospice.”

Alice died in the Hospice and her family were able to sit with her and stay the night, while she received the best possible care.

Ten years ago, Lorna was awarded a Lifetime Achievement trophy at the Best of Hartlepool Awards, recognising her massive contribution to Alice House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorna worked as chief relaxation therapist in the hospice’s wellbeing centre as well as conducting some of the weekly chapel services for patients and staff. Spiritual wellbeing is a very important part of hospice care.

Lorna Jones at her surprise 90th birthday celebration

Nicky Haggan, Alice House’s co-chief executive, said: ‘I’ve worked at the hospice for 22 years and what’s been key has been Lorna’s presence everywhere.

"She’s constantly visible to members of staff. Her passion keeps her mum’s legacy alive and for new staff, it’s a link with the founder.

“Lorna is our quality control. As vice-chair of trustees, she keeps us on track with her mum’s vision. She offers senior management encouragement and support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice House Hospice founder Alice Bendle.

Lorna added: “The trustees oversee all the policies and make sure that the hospice is keeping to the aims and procedures that are in place.

"We are also ambassadors for the hospice. We promote its work and its ethos, which is spiritual love.

“It’s been a joy to be part of the Hospice, and in particular the wellbeing centre. Although my part in that work finished due to the pandemic, I still have a role with the community and bereavement service.”

Lorna celebrated her birthday with family and friends in Thirsk before jetting off to Corfu with her daughter, Lyz, to see family there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As she reflects on her family legacy of founding Alice House, she says her mum would be proud of what the Hospice has achieved.

“The hospice is life changing for those in need. The staff are so dedicated. The patients say this is a place to learn to begin to live again, we are a person again. We are not a hospital case. It might not cure, but it heals people.

“I keep saying to people ‘spread the word - hospice care is not just for the end of life, it can start after diagnosis’.

“Mum would be proud of the people who are keeping her vision alive.”