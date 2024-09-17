Hartlepool Alice House Hospice says thank you following one of its best fundraising summers ever

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alice House Hospice fundraisers are preparing for the charity’s upcoming autumn and winter events following what they have described as one of their best summers ever.

The hospice has issued a message of thanks to the local community and businesses.

Hospice co-chief executive Nicky Haggan said: “The last few months have been incredibly busy, with supporters in their hundreds coming out to our summer events.

"In behalf of everyone at Alice House, I would like to say a massive thank you to all of the attendees, participants, sponsors, donors, volunteers and venues who have helped to sustain local Hospice care this summer. Credit also goes to our brilliant Fundraising Team, who have worked incredibly hard to ensure the success of these events and campaigns.”

Beer festival revellers earlier this year.

Some of the Hospice’s summer highlights included their Forget Me Not Appeal, It’s a Knockout, Colour Run, Afternoon Tea and Fashion Show, Beer Festival and Great North Run, with all the proceeds of these events being used to fund local care services.

Nicky added: “Our focus is now on autumn events and the build up to Christmas. We are looking forward to seeing our wonderful supporters back to support these events.

“Without the warmth and generosity of our community and the businesses who support Hospice care, our services would not be available to the hundreds of families we help and care for every year.

"After a very challenging period, the hospice has had its best year in some time, enabling us to continue this work.”

The hospice’s autumn and winter calendar includes Make A Will Month, Purple Week, Boogie Bingo, Fashion Food & Fizz, Alice House Party, Light up a Life, Trees of Remembrance and the Santa Fun Run.

To find out more details about any of these events and how you can get involved, you can visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk or speak to a member of the fundraising team on (01429) 855555.