Hartlepool care home residents celebrate all things Irish on St Patrick’s Day

Residents at Warrior Park Care Home, in Seaton Carew, celebrated St Patrick’s Day with a feast of Irish food and themed activities.

After taking part in a quiz about the Emerald Isle, residents created Irish themed pictures and decorations in their arts & crafts session while sharing their favourite Irish jokes.

The care home’s chefs prepared steak and Guinness pies for lunch and residents enjoyed an afternoon listening to traditional Irish music while sipping Irish coffees, Guinness, or Baileys Irish Cream.

Resident Lee said: “I had a great time celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and got lots of laughs from my fellow residents when I decorated myself, instead of the dining room, in Irish flags.”

Resident Lee enjoying the St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Bryn Lenaghan, the home’s magic moments co-ordinator, said: “We love celebrating special days here at Warrior Park and everyone gets involved in the preparations.

"Many of our residents have celebrated St Patrick’s Day over the years so it’s great that we can help them continue that tradition.

"It was such a fun day and our residents and team really got into the spirit of everything Irish.”

Warrior Park Care Home is in Queens Street, Seaton Carew, and provides residential, nursing, dementia, respite and palliative care.

The home is rated "good” by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).