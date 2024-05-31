Hartlepool Care Worker Shortlisted For Stars of Social Care Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A support worker from Hartlepool who supports adults with learning disabilities has been named a finalist in the Stars of Social Care Awards 2024 and said her job in social care has given her children back their “happy, fun Mam.”

Stars of Social Care is a national awards programme for home and social care workers across the UK. The awards are set to be hosted by TV presenter Josie Gibson at The Marriott Regents Park next month.

Karla Howell has been shortlisted in the New to Care category after her 21-year career at Wilko came to an end when the company went into administration and she sought other career options. She said it’s been the best job she has ever done and regrets not starting the career earlier.

Hope House, on Hutton Avenue, Hartlepool, is part of the Cygnet Social Care division and is a 10-bed residential service providing care for adults with a learning disability and associated complex needs.

Karla is a support worker at the service and, having been there less than a year, she has already been shortlisted for a national award and praised for her commitment and compassionate approach to caregiving.

The New to Care category recognises an individual who has been delivering care services in a residential setting for less than 18 months. The winner will have demonstrated a passion to care through their contribution and enthusiasm to improve the lives of others.

On hearing she was a finalist, Karla, who joined the Cygnet Social Care service in October 2023, said: “I am overwhelmed to have been nominated for this award. My new job is more of a vocation than a job I do to pay my bills. I feel fulfilment when I leave work, however challenging the day has been.

“To assist the service users within Hope House to make the most of their day is a privilege. I will be forever grateful to have been given the opportunity to work in this area of care. All my family have commented on how happy I have been since I started working with Cygnet Social Care. My two children are so proud of me and are thankful that I am back to being the happy, fun Mam I once was.

“I know that working in social care is not for everyone, however I’d definitely say it has been the best job I’ve ever done and just wish that I was younger so I’d be able to be a support worker for longer.”

Hope House Manager Jamie Speight said the entire team at Cygnet Social Care were proud of Karla and the impact she has had.

She added: “This is Karla’s first care position and she goes above and beyond to support the individuals at Hope House.

“When we had a new person come to Hope House in January, Karla was one of the individuals who built a good rapport with the resident as he would not speak to staff or even come out of his flat.

“But now he has flourished and interacts with everyone. Karla even helped him to learn a new song using Makaton.”