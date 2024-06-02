On Sunday, June 2, trains started running from Hartlepool's newly refurbished Platform 3.On Sunday, June 2, trains started running from Hartlepool's newly refurbished Platform 3.
On Sunday, June 2, trains started running from Hartlepool's newly refurbished Platform 3.

In pictures: Take a look at Hartlepool’s newly refurbished train station as it opens for business

By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 10:18 BST
Hartlepool’s £12million refurbished train station featuring a new footbridge, lift and platform has finally begun its services.

Hartlepool train station’s Platform 3 opened to the public on Sunday, June 2, and is going to be delivering all southbound services including destinations to London and Middlesbrough.

Improvements to Hartlepool’s train station include a new footbridge and lift from Platform 2 to the station’s new Platform 3.

Platform 3 is now going to be delivering all southbound services including destinations to London and Middlesbrough.

1. Hartlepool train station

Platform 3 is now going to be delivering all southbound services including destinations to London and Middlesbrough. Photo: Carl Gorse

Photo Sales
Improvements to Hartlepool’s train station include a new footbridge and lift from Platform 2 to the station’s new Platform 3.

2. Hartlepool train station

Improvements to Hartlepool’s train station include a new footbridge and lift from Platform 2 to the station’s new Platform 3. Photo: Carl Gorse

Photo Sales
Hartlepool train station has now fully opened both platforms and is looking forward to welcoming passengers and trains.

3. Hartlepool train station

Hartlepool train station has now fully opened both platforms and is looking forward to welcoming passengers and trains. Photo: Carl Gorse

Photo Sales
Improvements to Hartlepool’s train station include a new footbridge and lift from Platform 2 to the station’s new Platform 3.

4. Hartlepool train station

Improvements to Hartlepool’s train station include a new footbridge and lift from Platform 2 to the station’s new Platform 3. Photo: Carl Gorse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolLondonMiddlesbrough