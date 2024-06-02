Improvements to Hartlepool’s train station include a new footbridge and lift from Platform 2 to the station’s new Platform 3.
1. Hartlepool train station
Platform 3 is now going to be delivering all southbound services including destinations to London and Middlesbrough. Photo: Carl Gorse
2. Hartlepool train station
Improvements to Hartlepool’s train station include a new footbridge and lift from Platform 2 to the station’s new Platform 3. Photo: Carl Gorse
3. Hartlepool train station
Hartlepool train station has now fully opened both platforms and is looking forward to welcoming passengers and trains. Photo: Carl Gorse
4. Hartlepool train station
Improvements to Hartlepool’s train station include a new footbridge and lift from Platform 2 to the station’s new Platform 3. Photo: Carl Gorse