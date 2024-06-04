Hartlepool law firm Tilley Bailey & Irvine continues its support for town's Alice House Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alice House Hospice fundraisers and guests return to Hardwicke Hall Manor Hotel this summer for their annual afternoon tea event which is sponsored by their regular supporters at law firm Tilly Bailey & Irvine.

The event takes place on Thursday, July 25, between 1pm-4pm and attendees will be treated to a spread of sweet and savoury treats followed by a glamorous fashion show, displaying a selection of items from independent fashion retailer Eden Boutique.

There will also be a number of stalls selling a variety of exclusive goods.

In addition to this, there will also be a number of fundraising activities throughout the event, including a raffle with some great prizes.

Alice House fundraiser Nicola Winwood with Shelby Foreman of Tilly Bailey & Irvine.

The event is organised by Nicola Winwood, who works as the hospice’s in memory fundraiser.

Nicola said: “We’re looking forward to being back at Hardwicke Hall Manor for another delicious afternoon tea as well as a good catch-up with our supporters and some retail therapy.

"Most importantly though, we will be looking to raise as much money as possible for local Hospice care, with the help of our supporters.

“On behalf of the Hospice, I would also like to thank Helen Laverick at Eden Boutique and of course our wonderful sponsors at Tilly Bailey & Irvine, both of whom have been long-term partners of this event.“I would recommend guests by their tickets as soon as possible as they usually sell out. We can’t wait to see everyone there for another great afternoon.”

Nicola Dalzell, partner and head of wills, trusts and probate at TBI, said: “We are delighted to be involved in such a fantastic event such as the fashion show again.

"Alice House Hospice are a wonderful charity and have strong roots in our community, so to be able to help them in any way we can is something to be proud of. We’re looking forward to a lovely afternoon in July.”